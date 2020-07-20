Six new cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported six new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Monday.

The new cases bring the total to 104 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported nine more people who previously tested positive for the virus or were placed in quarantine have recovered or completed their isolation protocol. This brings the total recovered to 68.

There are currently 36 active COVID-19 cases in Scioto County.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Monday by the health departments, so the total remains at 13 of people hospitalized in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

To EMA’s knowledge, there is at least five persons currently hospitalized in connection with the virus at local hospitals.