Shawnee State set to reopen Athletics Center on Monday, July 20

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University plans to reopen the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center on Monday, July 20. The facility closed yesterday in an abundance of caution after someone connected with SSU’s summer camp program tested positive for COVID-19.

SSU officials say that all individuals who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive have been contacted. Due to the current Risk Level 3 designation for Scioto County, Shawnee State is postponing further summer camps and plans to resume them when the risk status for the county changes.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-5.jpg