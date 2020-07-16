Social media post questioned at Scioto County Commissioners meeting

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regular Thursday meeting July 16, 2020, with Commissioner Bryan Davis and Commissioner Cathy Coleman in attendance.

Commissioner Davis asked that the commissioners table minutes of July 14, 2020, because of Crabtree’s absence and it will be done at their meeting Tuesday 21, 2020

The Request for Appropriations of Fund, Request for Appropriation Transfer of Funds, and the Request for Fund Transfers were all approved.

The Resolution of the Commissioners to dispose of unneeded, obsolete or unfit county personal property was adopted.

The Resolution for the Vacation of Unimproved Portion of Skull Hollow Road in Bloom Township was adopted.

The Resolution for the Vacation of Chase Road in Bloom Township was adopted.

The Appointment/Re-Appoint of the Airport Authority Board was approved.

Sanitary Engineer/USDA Letter of Conditions, Request for Obligation of Funds, Letter of intent to meet Conditions/West Portsmouth and Purtee Acres WWTP Projects was approved.

Finally, on the Approving of Payments of Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates & Moral Obligations in the amount of $211,451.21, was approved.

Following the Items on the agenda, there was a question on an item on the agenda.

Davis was asked a question from a viewer on Facebook about his recent post on social media.

“There was a social media post where you asked concerned citizens to contact the City Health Department regarding a temporary ban of use of city parks, halting a plan for a rally. If the city doesn’t lift the ban, are you asking for peaceful civil disobedience?” the viewer asked.

Commissioner Davis answered, “I haven’t asked for civil disobedience, I, the contact, was from my private page and it was in regards for a church that has been disallowed a public gathering, which I believe is in a violation of their First Amendment rights guaranteed by the State and Federal Statutes.”

Another question from a viewer asked, “Mr. Davis and Mrs. Coleman, you are both on the board of the Land Bank. Is the land bank on pace to offer public listings of parcels and homes for sale Aug. 1?”

Commissioner Davis answered, “I myself am on the Land Bank Board, but Ms. Coleman is not, Commissioner Crabtree is also on the board, and we are working on that as we speak, I spoke with the director this morning and we are getting ready to post those and she’s compiling all that information, working on that, actually this morning.”

Following no more questions, the meeting was adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

