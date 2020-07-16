Scioto County declared Level 3 Public Health Emergency

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto EMA has been notified by Scioto County Health Commissioner this afternoon that the Ohio Department of Health is moving Scioto County from a Level 2 (Orange) to a Level 3 (RED) Public Health Emergency.

Level 3: means there is a very high exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus. Citizens are advised to limit activities as much as possible.

The move to Level 3: Public Health Emergency (RED) is based on the following criteria on:

1. New cases per capita (47 new cases in past 14 days, representing 54 percent of our total cases.

2. Sustained increase in new cases. (Since 6/23, average daily number of new cases increased from 1 to more than 4) as of July 9

3. Proportion of cases NOT in congregate settings (i.e. nursing homes, developmental disabilities group homes, assisted living). This indicates community spread.

4. Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID symptoms or diagnosis. ) From June 23 – July 14, this increased from 1/day to 5/day.)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_index.jpg