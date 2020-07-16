Kroger to require masks beginning July 22

Kroger announced that customers entering the store beginning Wednesday, July 22 would be required to wear a mask to be permitted to shop inside.

“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks,” Kroger announced via tweet on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just hours after Walmart similarly announced it would be mandating masks for its customers beginning Monday, July 20.

Scioto County’s lone Kroger in Portsmouth is one of the dozens of businesses subject to the mask mandate passed by Portsmouth City Council on Monday. Businesses in Portsmouth found not to be complying with the city-wide mandate may be subject to fines of $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each following offense.

Retailers and businesses that have additionally said they would be requiring customers to wear masks include Apple, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Sam’s Club, and Starbucks.

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to comply with local health department guidelines and encouraged citizens to wear a mask when in a public setting. With coronavirus cases on the rise throughout the state and the country, DeWine has issued mask mandates for counties in the Buckeye state which have reached a certain number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Other retailers join in requiring masks for customers

