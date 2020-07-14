Commissioners field questions on masks and Children’s Services

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting on July 14 with a public hearing on the 2021 budget following.

Commissioner Cathy Coleman held the chair as Commissioner Bryan Davis was not in attendance, with Commissioner Mike Crabtree in attendance.

First approved were the minutes of the July 9, 2020 meeting.

The request for Appropriations of Funds and request for the Appropriation Transfer of Funds were approved.

Item No. 5 was the Satisfaction of Mortgage/CHIP Program in the amount of $5,555 that was fully complied, satisfied and discharged.

Approval of payments for Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates & Moral Obligations were made.

Item No. 7 a Request for Fund Transfer was questioned and the Commissioners stated that this was for the Sanitation Sewer Department in the amount of $17498.87 for the loan payment. The Commissioners stated that this was an inner department and was already approved and was transferred from one department to another.

Questions on items not on the Agenda:

There were several questions related to mandatory masks requirements and Commissioner Coleman said that they are under the ORC (Ohio Revised Code) recommendations and follow the Ohio Department of Health and the local Health Department and they do not have the authority to pass anything on the mandatory wearing of masks.

The commissioners also answered a question about the recent death of a 5-year-old.

“In light of the recent events where a child was placed into foster care with grandparents and later died of injuries, are you concerned about Scioto County Children’s Service’s ability to handle abuse cases despite changes at the agency.?” The commissioners were asked.

Commissioner Coleman stated that due to the fact that the Foster Care is under investigation and that the Commissioners are saddened by the death, at this time, questions need to be directed to Scioto County Prosecutor, Shane Tieman.

The Motion to recess was made and passed.

The Scioto County Commissioners then held the public hearing on the proposed Scioto County Budget ending December 31, 2021. The Commissioners said that the notice for the hearing was placed in the Portsmouth Daily Times and the tax budget is on file for public inspection in the office of the Scioto County Auditor.

Commissioner Coleman then read the resolution for the 2021 Budget. She stated that two copies of such budget had been placed 10 days before the public hearing. The resolution was read and anyone who had a comment was able to speak, no comment was made. Commissioner Crabtree made a motion to adopt the 2021 budget and both he and Commissioner Coleman voted in favor and the budget was adopted. A motion was then made to close the public hearing and the meeting was adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

