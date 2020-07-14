2020 Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival canceled

RARDEN — The 19th annual Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival scheduled for Sept. 11-13, 2020 has officially been canceled, the Festival Board announced via their Facebook page Tuesday.

The Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival is one of several annual area festivals or events that have had to be canceled due to safety or advertisement concerns as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No public tax dollars are used in the general improvements and up-keep of the Rarden Park which hosts the annual festival, meaning private donations and business advertisements are the two main sources of funding for the event.

“The main factor in canceling this year’s festival was the fact that our local businesses are having to struggle to stay open and they are our main source of sponsorship,” a representative on the Festival Board said Tuesday. “With things changing all too fast concerning the virus, it was the only option that made sense this year.”

After completing its 18th annual festival a year ago, those on the Festival Board anticipate this year’s cancellation to remain a one-time decision.

“The community of Rarden have no taxes for the upkeep on the park,” the Festival Board said. “We must maintain the mowing, so yes it is more of a one time decision. We hope to have a festival in 2021. We will know more as to how to help our vendors and customers stay safe, but to enjoy a festival without all the risk.”

Private donations to the Rarden Park Fund which allow the festival to take place each year are currently being accepted and may be mailed to Rarden Park Fund, P.O. Box 3, Rarden, Ohio 45671.

An overhead shot of a previous year’s Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival annually held in Rarden, Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Rardenwhitetaildeer.jpg An overhead shot of a previous year’s Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival annually held in Rarden, Ohio. Courtesy of the Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

