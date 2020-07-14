New Boston couple charged with murder show previous record

NEW BOSTON — Richard and Sonya Greene, recently charged by Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman with the murder of 5-year-old Annabell Greene, hold a previous criminal record in multiple states according to information released by the New Boston Police Department.

Following the death of Greene, both Richard and Sonya were charged with aggravated murder, murder B, three counts of felonious assault, and three counts of endangering a child. Richard and Sonya had been taking care of Annabell and two male siblings, ages seven and three, for nearly two months.

In 2015, the New Boston Police Department brought criminal charges against Sonya Greene, who at the time was known as Sonya Duke, for the crime of Child Endangerment (ORC 2919.22B), a first degree misdemeanor. At that time, Greene plead no contest and was found guilty.

Richard Greene, while living in the state of Florida beginning in 1995 through anywhere to 2006, has a lengthy criminal arrest record and later convictions. The records included charges of theft, weapon possession, drug charges, and tampering with a witness. In terms of charges related to child abuse, Greene was charged three times from 1995-2000 according to the Tampa Bay Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. In 1995 Greene was charged with battery and cruelty toward a child, In 1996 Greene was charged with neglect of a child, and in 2000 Greene was charged with cruelty toward a child.

Portsmouth court records indicate Sonya and Richard Greene married in 2017, three years before the couple assumed responsible of Annabell and her two siblings on May 18, 2020.

The Portsmouth Daily Times reached out to The Scioto County Services about the recent death. At this time, the Director, Jason Mantell would only release the following press release that was dated on Saturday:

“The Scioto County Children Services Agency is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a child in our care. We are currently working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services regarding the completion of an administrative review. In addition, we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. Due to the nature of an ongoing criminal investigation, we are prohibited from further comment at this time.”

