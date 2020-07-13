Third Movies By Moonlight scheduled

PORTSMOUTH — Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church are preparing for their third Movies By Moonlight event of 2020 this Friday, July 17 with showtime scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

After the second event of the year was held at Spartan Stadium just ahead of their drive-in fireworks experience for Independence Day, Movies By Moonlight will make its return to Shawnee State University’s soccer field parking lot located at 940 2nd Street, Portsmouth.

Disney’s 1989 comedy Honey, I Shrunk The Kids will be the feature film at Friday’s showing for the public where social distancing will be required. Masks are strongly recommended during Friday’s event, but not required. Patrons attending may bring lawn chairs to place beside their car, stay in their car, or sit in their truck bed.

“A special thank you to glockner.com for the flatbed, your kindness and generosity does not go unnoticed,” Friends of Portsmouth said via their event’s Facebook page.

Friends of Portsmouth planning for July 17 showing

Staff Report

