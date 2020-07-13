Scioto County Clerk of Courts to require masks

PORTSMOUTH — Effective Monday, July 13, the Scioto County Clerk of Courts, located at the Scioto County Courthouse Room 205, will be requiring all patrons who enter their office to wear a mask or face covering.

Larry Mullins, Scioto County Emergency Management Director, said the measure is being done by the Clerk of Courts office to help do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued mask mandates for Ohio counties who have been seen an increase of cases to reach level three of four according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s standards.

At Monday’s Portsmouth City Council meeting, city officials are expected to discuss a city-wide mask mandate for businesses and individuals to follow. Several states, including Kentucky, have issued state-wide mask mandates to continue their part in slowing the spread.

Anyone with questions may reach the Scioto County Clerk of Courts at (740) 355-8218.

Staff Report

