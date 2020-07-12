Lucasville honors military hometown heroes

The Lucasville Area Historical Society in partnership with the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion, has selected sponsors for the Lucasville Military Hometown Heroes Banner program of 2020.

Fourteen utility poles mostly along Route 23 going through town feature American Flags and Banners honoring many different men from Lucasville. There is one from the Civil War, Jacob Shultz, who was taken prisoner and family oral history tells us that he chewed through the wooden bars to escape Libby Prison.

Cecil Hannah who was the first person killed in the western hemisphere during World War II is honored.

Another banner honors Jake Benner who was blinded during World War II but came home to Lucasville and lived an exemplary life including showing vegetables at the fair for many years.

The oldest living veteran on the banners, Ora Picklesimer, had his picture taken standing beneath his banner. Ora is ninety-five years old.

The Historical Society and the Legion published a booklet with the biographies of each man. You can walk or drive slowly through Lucasville with a map included in the booklet and read about the life of each one. You can pick one up for $2 at Williams Feed Store on Main Street, A Gathering Place on West Street, and both Lucasville Pharmacies. Just ask for one at the Drive Through window.

The banners are an outgrowth of Lucasville’s Bicentennial Celebration last year when the first set of banners was mounted to celebrate the Bicentennial. After those came down a succession were mounted for several months at a time. They included Fire Prevention Month banners sponsored by the Volunteer Fire Department. Next, the local churches sponsored Christmas banners. After a winter rest, the local businesses sponsored Spring Time Banners, and finally we have the individually sponsored Hometown Hero Banners.

A ceremony to return the banners to the sponsors will be held in September.

Applications are already being received to showcase fourteen more Hometown Heroes next May. It is hoped the project will continue as long as there is interest. For more information, go to the Lucasville Area Historical Society Facebook page or the website www.lucasvilleohio1819.com.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_ric.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_ora.jpg