Final Friday July show cancelled

PORTSMOUTH — The Final Friday in Bonneyfiddle concert series announced Friday that its show scheduled for Friday, July 31 would be cancelled as a result Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order extending the ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as the spike in coronavirus cases in the Scioto County area.

As of Friday afternoon, the total number of coronavirus cases in Scioto County was 66, a 10-person increase from a day before, per the Scioto County Health Department. Mass gatherings of more than 10 people in Ohio will still continue to go against DeWine’s order that has been in place since mid-March and was just recently re-extended.

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle made its 2020 return during the months of May and June when the annual concert series hosted a virtual show and its first outdoor, open to the public concert of the year, respectively.

Scheduled to perform at the now-cancelled July show were Monroe Sun, Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys, and Wiley Dew at 132 2nd Street, also known as the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue.

Via the “Final Friday in Boneyfiddle” Facebook page, Robert Black, head of The Boneyfiddle Project non-profit, shared pictures of some of the renovations currently underway, including the addition of unisex bathrooms with doors painted and designed by the Portsmouth Street Art Painters.

The Daily Times will provide any updates regarding the Final Friday concert series’ upcoming shows in 2020.

During the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle June show, the lead act, Mothman, performs at Final Friday’s Three Bridges Outdoor Music Venue. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_106516252_1420965501443993_4531994209627023805_n.jpg During the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle June show, the lead act, Mothman, performs at Final Friday’s Three Bridges Outdoor Music Venue. Courtesy of Michael Vermillion

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved