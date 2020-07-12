SSU announces return to campus protocols

PORTSMOUTH — On Thursday, Shawnee State University announced their return to campus protocols their staff, faculty, and students will be following upon the start of the 2020 fall semester.

“As our state, nation, and the world continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking steps to ensure that our return to campus this fall is done with the necessary adjustments, protocols, and guidelines to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all,” SSU stated in their return announcement. “No matter what adjustments we will be required to make in the delivery of services, we will continue to provide our students and community the full range of services they have grown to rely upon from Shawnee State University.”

Currently, Shawnee State is in phase two of their return to campus which runs through August 23. During this phase, SSU has seen the return of limited public services for business, administrative support, academic, and student services.

Four guiding principles are guiding the SSU leadership team in designating exactly how their return to campus will focus on the safety and health of each member of the student body and faculty. Those four guiding principles include:

1. Shawnee State University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is based upon safety for our staff, faculty, students and the public we engage.

2. The primary goals of Shawnee’s response are to protect public health and continue the University’s vital missions of education and student life experiences.

3. Shawnee’s plans for full return to campus will be aligned with local and state orders and recommendations and best practices provided by the federal government, Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Public Health and our local health departments.

4. Guidelines and plans for returning to campus will be modified as we gain more understanding of the COVID-19 virus.

By visiting www.shawnee.edu/return-campus, parents and students may learn all about the safety measures Shawnee State will be implementing in attempting to combat the spread of COVID-19. Updated guidance in the areas of their phased return to campus, health and safety guidelines, environmental controls, instructional delivery and classroom settings, student conduct code, student life, and testing and contact tracing may also be found by visiting www.shawnee.edu/return-campus.

