Commissioners swear in new EMA director

PORTSMOUTH — COVID-19 was among the discussions between the Scioto County Commissioners and the audience during their regular Thursday meeting.

All members were present for the meeting and the meeting quickly got underway. The Commissioners began by approving the minutes of July 7, 2020.

In the matter of the ASC/Second Quarter 2020 Capital Replacement/Transit Reserve, Monthly Invoice, Charter Services Incidental Use Certification was approved.

The request for Appropriations of Funds was approved.

In the matter of EMA/Ohio Record of Appointment of Scioto County EMA(Emergency Management Agency) Director/Authorization to Execute Applications & Documents for Scioto County through Ohio. Later in the meeting Commissioner Bryan Davis made the statement that this was to make sure Larry Mullins can carry out the operations of the EMA. Davis also stated that Mullins has had six months of learning for the transition under Kim Carver and that this is just to assure that everyone knows Mullins is now in charge of the Scioto County EMA.

The Commissioners also approved payments for the Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates & Moral Obligations in the amount of $95,370.40.

The Request for Appropriation Transfer of Funds was also approved.

Item No. 7 on the agenda was to be an Executive Session to discuss pending litigations with legal counsel in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(3) in regards to the old opioid lawsuit.

In questions from the press, there was a discussion about whether the Scioto County Commissioners were doing anything on the rise in COVID-19 in Scioto County. Commissioner Davis said that they were working with the Health Commissioners and Dr. Michael Martin and that Dr. Martin was asked if they should be doing anything and that he said not yet.

Commissioner Davis did say that they as Commissioners don’t issue regulations or orders, they don’t shut anything down and they are following the Ohio Health guidelines. Commissioner Davis mentioned that there is a debate in Columbus in both the Ohio Senate and House as to what to do as things progress.

Davis said that personally they do not want to infringe on individual rights and to be very careful to not do so.

Commissioner Cathy Coleman agreed with Commissioner Davis along with Commissioner Mike Crabtree as he said that he agreed and that there has been a lot of information from everyone in the state up to the president of the U.S. and that they all got to take care of our own and encourage others to do the same. Commissioner Crabtree added that they are doing a lot more tests now and that they may be doing more on people that may have been overlooked before now. Commissioner Coleman added that the good thing is in our area there are no deaths.

Commissioner Davis ended with the fact that people need to be vigilant, if you’ve been diagnosed and told to quarantine, to do so. He also said that we need to keep in mind that you may be doing the right thing, but another person may not be. And that it is 53 out of 75, 000. Just to take care of our elderly population and don’t be the person that exposes someone to the virus, be safe. Commissioner Coleman added, don’t be lax in what you do.

The meeting was then moved to executive session.

The Board of Scioto County Commissioners, following this meeting and executive session, swore in Larry Mullins as the new Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Director.

Mullins succeeds long time EMA Director Kim Carver, who retired effective July 1, 2020.

The Commissioners had appointed Mullins to his new post at the July 2, 2020, regular meeting, however, he took the oath of office this morning in the Commissioner’s meeting room.

Mullins, who previously was the Transit Coordinator for the county’s public transit system, Access Scioto County, has been part of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) for many years and served as the Public Information Officer for Scioto EMA for the past 25-years.

Mullins also served as a firefighter with Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMT with Scioto Ambulance District Squad 2 for 10-years in the 1900s.

Mullins said, “I’m honored to be appointed as EMA Director and look forward to serving and helping to protect the citizens of our great county.”

Mullins taking Oath: Left-to-Right: Commissioner Cathy Coleman; Commissioner Mike Crabtree; EMA Director Larry Mullins; Commissioner Bryan Davis

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

