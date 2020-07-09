Scioto County Health Department issues scam warning

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning Wednesday that some of its residents had been targets of an individual attempting to scam them for financial information.

The post, which as of Thursday afternoon had well over 100 shares, alleges that the scammer claimed to individuals he represented the SCHD when in fact no such calls were made on the department’s behalf.

The post reads, “SCAM ALERT!

The Scioto County Health Department has been notified of a scam that has been circulating. The scammer claims to represent SCHD and request financial information. SCHD and the Scioto County Health Commissioner, Dr. Martin, will NEVER request any financial information. If you receive any messages such as this or have questions, please contact SCHD at 740-355-8358.”

The Scioto County Health Department is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and has been consistently updating residents regarding the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the community throughout the pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the SCHD reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing Scioto County’s total confirmed cases to 53. 32 of the 53 people from Scioto County who have been confirmed to have had COVID-19 have made a full recovery.

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

