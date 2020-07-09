3 new positive cases confirm in Scioto County

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Thursday, bringing the total to 56 cases.

The new total includes 31 females and 25 males. In addition, the health departments reported that one more person that had previously tested positive for the virus or were quarantined has recovered or completed their isolation protocol. This brings the recovered total to 33.

There have been 8 hospitalizations since the outbreak started in our area and to our knowledge there currently no one hospitalized for the virus at this time locally.

