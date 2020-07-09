DAR names Good Citizen winner

The Joseph Spencer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded its Good Citizen Award to Rohit Kataria, of Wheelersburg High School. The essay contest is open to all area high school seniors enrolled in accredited public or private high schools. The contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

Each contest entry is evaluated by independent, non-DAR judges. For his winning essay, Rohit received $250 along with a certificate. Chapter winners are forwarded to the district and Rohit’s essay was also chosen as the Southeast District winner.

Rohit has been involved extensively in area with school and church activities. He plans on attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville this fall and aspires to study public policy and become a human rights lawyer.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was founded in 1890 as a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. The organization is known as the largest women’s patriotic group in the world. Its mission is simple – promote patriotism, preserve American history, and secure America’s future through better education for children. Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter was formed in 1898.

Mary Crist, Chapter Vice –Regent and Good Citizen Committee chairperson, Rohit Kataria, and Bunnie Bowman-Schaefer, Joseph Spencer Chapter member and Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution Southeast District Director.