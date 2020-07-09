NBPD investigating 5-year-old’s death

NEW BOSTON — On Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. the New Boston Police Department received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center that a 5-year-old female child was brought into the emergency room with injuries.

Shortly thereafter the child was life-flighted to Columbus Nationwide Children Hospital. According to a press release from NBPD, it was announced that the child had died at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Since the time of the call from SOMC, NBPD has been investigating the incident with assistance from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office and has been in contact with the County Prosecutor. Investigators have also been helping NBPD. This is an active criminal investigation at this time.

No names have been released at this time or how the child died due to the case being active and ongoing.

“We do not want anything to interfere with the investigation,” NBPD stated in the release.

