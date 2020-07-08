New Boston strike down mask mandate, resumes meetings virtually

As we see the rise in cases of COVID-19, the Village of New Boston made a decision to resume their Zoom meetings for the next meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The first meeting of July 2020 was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with a large part of the meeting consisting of discussing and making decisions about the current Coronavirus situation.

After approving the minutes from the June 16 meeting, a discussion was brought forth by Councilman Ryan Ottney, about the current COVID-19 spike in Scioto County. Ottney brought forth a document to show the July 7 spike and wanted to suggest that the council issue a wear mask enforcement. As the members spoke back and forth and referrals to the Village Attorney, Justin Blume, there were many issues that would have to be in place in order for that to happen.

Mayor Junior Williams brought forth a document that the city of Dayton used when they issued their required mask order. Williams made note that Dayton is in level 3, where Scioto County is only in level 2 at this time. After much discussion, Councilman Ottney made a motion to bring an ordinance at the next meeting for masks. However, there were no seconds to his motion so the motion was dropped.

Councilman Ottney then made a motion to have their council meetings go back to Zoom meetings until further notice. Councilman Jon Mills seconded the motion with voting split Ottney, Mills and Councilman Vonald Patrick voting for and Councilmen Ralph Imes, Dan Fetty and Mike Meehan voting against, then the mayor broke the tie by stating they will return to Zoom meetings.

Mayor Williams gave a shout out to Kim Carver on her retirement as the director of the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency and read recommendation letters for New Boston Police Officers, Trever McKenzie and Brandon Blankenship for their work in the line of duty. McKenzie had two situations involving guns and was able to take care of them without incident and Blankenship recovered a stolen car. Councilman Mills made a motion and Councilman Ottney seconded with all in favor.

Report were approved and Blume called for a brief executive session following the meeting. Income Tax Director, Lori Jordan submitted her report, but said their was a numerical number error that should read 129 instead of 149 and her report was approved. Chief Goins said that the New Boston Police Department was now fully equipped with Marx radios and up to date.

In committee reports, Councilman Fetty, head of the Economic and Business Development Committee, mentioned that they had positive discussions about businesses in the village.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper began reading ordinances and resolutions:

Third Reading-Ordinance No. 16-202-An ordinance adopting the Budget for the Village of New Boston, Ohio for the fiscal year 2021. A motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded and adopted.

First Readings

Ordinance 24-2020-An ordinance appropriating and transferring amounts from the General Fund to the Fire Levy Fund; and declaring an emergency. A motion was made by Councilman Meehan to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Ottney and voted in favor, then Councilman Meehan made a motion to adopt and Councilman Imes seconded and all voted to adopt.

Ordiannce No. 25-2020-Am ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the Village; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Meehan made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Patrick seconded and all voted in favor. Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and Councilman Patrick seconded and it was adopted.

Resolutions:

Resolution No. 13-2020-A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with John Haastrup, M.D.LLC for four parking spots to accommodate electric vehicle charging stations. Councilman Fetty made a motion to table with Councilman Mills seconding that motion and all voted in favor.

Resolution No. 14.2020- A resolution amending the existing pick-up plan for the Police Department of the Village of New Boston. Councilman Mills made a motion to declare an emergency with, with Mills making a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Meehan seconded with all in favor, and then Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt with Councilman Ottney seconded and the vote was to adopt.

Resolutions No, 15-2020- A resolution authorizing participation and ratifying prior participation of the Village of New Boston with the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, for the design and construction of the New Boston Combined Sewer Overflow Improvement Phase 8B Project, and authorizing the Mayor of the Village of New Boston, Ohio and other Village of New Boston Officials, to act for and on behalf of the Village of New Boston, in executing, accepting, or otherwise approving all documents, agreements, instruments, or other necessary papers required by the Department of the Army to implement said participation of the project. Councilman Patrick mad a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Meehan seconded with all in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt nd Councilman Patrick seconded and it was adopted.

In new business, Councilman Mills mentioned a letter for the New Director of Emergency Management Agency Larry Mullins, Councilman Fetty commended Chief Goins on his two officers, and Councilman Meehan brought up the fixing of the Gazebo again and Mayor Williams discussed that the churches may do it for ServeDay.

The meeting was then moved to executive session.

