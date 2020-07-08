5 new cases reported in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting five (5) new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 53 for the county including 29 females and 24 males.

The health departments also reported that two more people who have tested positive for the virus or had been placed in quarantine have recovered or completed their isolation protocol. This brings the total of recovered to 32.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction As of Tuesday (7/7/20) SOCF still had four employees that had tested positive for the virus and 19 inmates placed in quarantine. SOCF currently has no inmates awaiting test results.

