Scioto Foundation scholarship totals pass half a million

PORTSMOUTH — For the first time in its history, The Scioto Foundation has passed the half a million mark in the amount of scholarships it will award during the 2020-21 academic year to collegiate students who graduated from Scioto County high schools.

Founded in 1974, The Scioto Foundation has given approximately $18.5 million to the community in the form of grants and scholarships to local students, according to their website.

With an additional $47,000 in scholarship money being awarded to 13 local students through the Bess and Marie Pixley Memorial Scholarship, The Scioto Foundation has topped the half a million mark and will be dispersing scholarship funds of $533,660 in total for the 2020-21 school year. Each of the 13 students awarded the Pixley Memorial Scholarship are attending Miami University of Ohio as graduates of a Scioto County High School and were awarded scholarships ranging between $2,000 and $5,000.

“We would like to thank all of our donors who have established funds with us, along with the friends and family who support those named funds,” The Scioto Foundation said in a Facebook post. “Your generosity has and will continue to make a difference in the lives of others and our community. We can not thank you enough for your compassion.”

