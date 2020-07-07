Scioto County Commissioners hold short meeting

PORTSMOUTH — The shortest meeting of the Scioto County Commissioners may have been held as The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

With two members present in a meeting that lasted shorter than five minutes. Commissioner Bryan Davis was not in attendance for the meeting and Commissioner Cathy Coleman chaired the meeting.

The Commissioners approved the minutes of July 2, 2000. They also approved the request for the Appropriation of Funds and the Appropriation Transfer of Funds.

The Commissioners also accepted Miscellaneous Reports.

The Commissioners approved payments for Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates and Moral Obligations for $267, 431,86.

In the matter of communication from Access Scioto County, Public Transit regarding ASC/June 2020 CARES Act Capital Replacement/Transit Reserve, Monthly Invoice, Charter Services and Incidental Use Certifications was approved.

There were no questions on items on or off the agenda from the audience. The meeting was then adjourned with a motion by Commissioner Mike Crabtree.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

