Portsmouth athletics halted for two weeks after positive COVID-19 test

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth athletic director Joe Albrecht confirmed with the Daily Times via text message Monday that all Trojans athletics have been temporarily halted for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test result from a person affiliated with one of Portsmouth’s programs.

As of Monday afternoon, Albrecht did not respond as to whether the positive result could be attributed to a player or coach at Portsmouth.

Portsmouth becomes the first Scioto County school to halt athletic practices and events temporarily and will look to July 20 as a restart date for all school-affiliated athletic functions. In neighboring states, both Russell (Ky.) and Bath County (Ky.) halted their practices following either a positive test from a student-athlete or a community outbreak.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine previously announced beginning June 22 that all Ohio schools may resume scrimmages and full-training regiments for contact sports, while non-contact sports began scrimmages and practicing earlier in June.

Staff Report

