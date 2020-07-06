SOMC offering free physicals to area student athletes

PORTSMOUTH — 15 area schools have contracted Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Sports Motion team to conduct free sports physicals for their student athletes for the next six weeks.

Student athletes attending Clay, East, Eastern, Green, Lewis County (Ky.), Manchester, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Portsmouth West, South Webster, Valley, Wheelersburg, and Western school districts each are eligible for a free sports physical during a six-week period which began July 1 and concludes August 14.

Walk-in appointments are available seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the following SOMC Family Health Centers — SOMC Ironton Family Health Center, SOMC Portsmouth Family Health Center, SOMC Waverly Family Health Center, SOMC West Union Family Health Center, SOMC Wheelersburg Family Health Center. The following family practices are open for physicals by appointment — SOMC Eastern Family Practice, SOMC Western Family Practice.

Student athletes are required to bring their OHSAA/KHSAA sports physical form filled out upon arrival for their appointment. After completion of the sports physical, the paperwork is to be returned to the school’s administration.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

