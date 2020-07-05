Scioto County: Weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 23 resurfacing – U.S. 23 is reduced to one lane in each direction between state Route 348 and the Pike County line. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

U.S. 52 resurfacing – U.S. 52 between state Route 522 to the Greenup Dam will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 104 tree trimming – state Route 104 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 to July 7. State Route 104 will be closed in two locations, first between state Route 73 and McDermott-Rushtown Road, as well as between Slate Run Road and the Pike County line.

Detour for S.R. 104 Southbound: S.R. 32, U.S. 23, and S.R. 348

Detour for S.R. 104 Northbound: S.R. 73 and S.R. 348

Estimated completion: Thursday, July 7 by 5 p.m.

State Route 823 routine maintenance – state Route 823 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for routine maintenance, pavement grinding, and other work as needed from July 7 to July 10. Estimated completion: Thursday, July 2 by 6:30 p.m.

State Route 335 bridge replacement – state Route 335 is reduced to one lane at the intersection with High St./Bennet School House Road. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 bridge replacement over Dry Run – state Route 73 will be reduced to one lane between Dry Run Road and Laurel Fork Road. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Additionally, Dry Run Road will be closed for 120 days at the intersection with State Route 73, and traffic will be detoured via Johnson Street and Euclid Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 double bridge replacement – state Route 73 between Arion Road and Big Spruce Little Bear Road Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 140 safety improvements – state Route 140 between Lang-Slocum Road and Dixon Mill Road will be reduced to one lane daily as needed. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020