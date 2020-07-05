Four positive case through holiday weekend

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported four new positive COVID-19 case for Scioto County during the Fourth of July weekend.

The new case brings the total to 41 for the county between the ages of 15 and 81 years old including 23 females and 18 males.

There have been seven hospitalizations in connection with the virus and to EMA’s knowledge, there are currently two people in the hospital being treated for their symptoms.

Twenty-eight people who previously tested positive for the virus or who were quarantined have recovered or completed their isolation protocol.

Through the holiday weekend, there was no new update on the situation at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. At last report, four staff members have tested positive for the virus and 15 inmates were in quarantine and four other inmates were awaiting test results.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will update the situation at SOCF Monday, July 5.

