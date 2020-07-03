Remembering the military on the 4th of July

The Fourth of July looks different for all people and in this time of Coronavirus, it will be even different for many people. Remembering that the fourth is a celebration of the country’s independence, what better way to think about the country than to hear from a young man, who has been in the armed services for only a year and can share the difference before and after joining and also reminding that the military is why we get to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Trey Commeans is a 2018 graduate of Minford High School and joined the United States Air Force just a year ago. Commeans said that he joined the Air Force because “My Grandfather also served in the Air Force so that inspired me to join.”

When asked about the difference in what he did last year on the Fourth of July and how he felt about it compared to how he does now, “Last year. I spent time with family and friends on the fourth. This year, I’m proud to protect our country’s freedom on the fourth.”

Commeans is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. He was asked about how he serves in the Air Force and his living condition right now. “Now that I have graduated AIT schooling, I work on the base. My job is Armament Systems, which is loading and maintenance of the bombs on the fighter jets. I lived in the barracks when I first joined, but I live off base now, because the base was overcrowded.”

Commeans signed up for four years and said that he would stay there in South Carolina unless he is deployed. When asked if there is any place he would like to go if he is deployed, he quickly piped in, “Italy.”

He was also asked how he felt about the Air Force and answered with this, “I love it and it has opened a lot of doors for me.”

Commeans says that he also joined because “I would travel and take advantage for all the training the Air Force offers.

Finally, Commeans added, “If you are thinking about joining, then I would highly recommend it! There are great opportunities and I joined for the great benefits and opportunities.”

Commeans was visited by his mother Angee Commeans and his sister Alexis Commeans this past weekend and they all enjoy and covet the time they can see each other and visit. But both his mother and sister are extremely proud of what Trey Commeans does to protect them and their country.

Trey Commeans, serving in the United States Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. Trey Commeans (center) enjoying a recent visit with his mother Angee (left) and sister Alexis (right).

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

