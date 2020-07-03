BrightView Opens New Treatment Center in Portsmouth on July 6

PORTSMOUTH — BrightView provides comprehensive addiction treatment programs to those who need help the most. Since opening in 2015, BrightView has expanded its outpatient care throughout Ohio, with its newest site set to open in Portsmouth July 6, 2020. All 18 of its locations provide evidence-based addiction medicine. Treatment programs usually include medication assisted therapy (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support, and wraparound social support services that help patients achieve lasting recovery. All treatment programs are personalized to each patient’s history and the severity of their disease.

BrightView’s recent innovations include improving accessibility via telemedicine. These new options allow patients to receive effective care without having to set foot in a physical building. In addition to group therapy, individual counseling, peer support and case management, patients now have the ability to see a prescribing medical provider virtually. Telehealth treatment uses two-way video on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

BrightView’s newest center is located at 1404 11th St. Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662 and provides accessible, discreet outpatient addiction treatment to the region. BrightView clinicians and counselors serve patients six days a week and provide ongoing support to address the whole person. BrightView is focused on treating the disease of addiction through biological, sociological and psychological means.

Amy Parker, a Peer Recovery Supporter at BrightView, in one of our Southwest Ohio locations, said:

“As a person in recovery for eight years, I can say with complete confidence that BrightView is doing things right. BrightView offers a comprehensive treatment program that provides a continuum of care. BrightView helps individuals learn how to gain lifelong, successful recovery. Each patient has an entire team dedicated to their treatment and success. Our program is non-punitive and judgment free. The way that BrightView staff treat me, as a person in recovery, is indicative of our mission and how we see our patients—invaluable, respected and cared for. I think anyone who walks through our doors can feel that they are going to be taken care of.”

According to the Columbus Dispatch, in 2019, Scioto County which includes Portsmouth; was among 17 of the 88 counties in Ohio that reported that they had already met or surpassed 2018 overdose deaths. While overdose deaths in some counties in Ohio had fallen, Scioto County’s had risen.

“We are poised to work with the Portsmouth community to save lives and bring more hope to the region by treating addiction compassionately and effectively,” Dr. Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BrightView, said, “Our center up in Chillicothe has grown tremendously, and we are excited to expand into Portsmouth. We are certain that as we work with partners in the region, we will see improvements one life, one patient at a time, which will result in positive trends. This is an outstanding community, and we look forward to helping people here achieve lasting recovery.”

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day, seven days per week. Treatment often begins the same day or next day, and walk-ins are accepted until 3 p.m. on weekdays. For patients suffering from withdrawal, it takes less than four hours on average from the time they walk-in the door to receive the medication they need, complete their very first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery with BrightView.

The induction process includes a full exam and assessment performed by qualified medical staff. Medication is used to make patients feel better quickly; medical, social, and psychological needs are all addressed. The outpatient model offers treatment that seamlessly works into day-to-day life and is not disruptive to work and family schedules. BrightView accepts Medicaid, Medicare and all major insurances.

18th location brings proven outpatient addiction treatment to the region.