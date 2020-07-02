Light Up The Sky updated guidance

PORTSMOUTH — Friends of Portsmouth team members Sara Mauk, Tim Wolfe, and Jeremy Burnside took to Facebook Live earlier this week to provide the public with additional details for their Light Up The Sky Fourth of July event this Saturday in celebration of American independence 244 years ago.

During the live video which now has over 17,000 views, Mauk, Wolfe, and Burnside discussed the measures Friends of Portsmouth would be taking to ensure public safety while the number of coronavirus cases across the United States continues to rise.

Guests attending Saturday will park their cars in the practice fields next to Spartan Stadium as the fireworks will be shot from the east side of the stadium next to Branch Rickey Park. FOP is asking that guests adhere to social distancing guidelines — for their own safety as well as the safety of all attendees.

“We will have fun police to make sure we’re complying with the health department’s regulations,” Wolfe said during the video.

Burnside, donning a “Fun Police” shirt, noted the steps he and members of FOP will be taking to ensure public safety.

“Nobody likes to go around telling people to limit their fun in any way, but in order for us to actually have this Fourth of July event, we hope that you can understand the rules that we have to have to be able to put this on,” Burnside said. “If you plan on setting up a big tent, a grill, please don’t do it. This is a drive-in Fourth of July event.”

FOP team members will have additional safety supplies on-site for anyone requesting them Saturday.

Guests will be allowed to bring lawn chairs to sit beside their cars, close enough to where social distancing guidelines are being adhered to. One change to the event will be the absence of food trucks for public consumption, a feature that was previously mentioned on the event’s page.

“If the fun police come over to your family or gathering, please understand we have an obligation to break up groups,” Burnside said. “We will have masks, hand sanitizers. You all know your individual responsibilities. The Fun Police are going to serve as more or less a reminder of your individual responsibilities.”

Attendees for Saturday’s event may begin arriving at Spartan Stadium, the location of Light Up The Sky, at 6 p.m. and can expect the night’s festivities to begin around 7 p.m. WNXT producer Holly Gail will continue in her master of ceremonies responsibilities for the evening with the fireworks show expected to begin around 10 p.m.

“We just ask that everyone respect people’s places and distances, maintain where you’re supposed to be, enjoy the evening,” Mauk said. “We’re all trying to get through this the best we can, we hope to see you all Saturday.”

Friends of Portsmouth will be hosting their Light Up The Sky 4th of July event at Spartan Stadium Saturday, July 4 with the fireworks expected to begin around 10:00 p.m.

