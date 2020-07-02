Commissioners pass resolution naming Larry Mullins EMA Director

The Scioto County Commissioner held their Thursday meeting with all members present.

The Commissioners began by approving the minutes of June 30, 2020.

The Request for the Appropriation Transfer of Funds was approved.

The Request for Appropriation of Funds was approved.

In the matter of the contract agreement between the Board of Scioto County Commissioners PDK Construction, Inc. for the Fiscal Year 2021 Guardrail Project for the Scioto County Engineer was approved.

In the matter of Contract Agreement between Kuhn Construction, Inc. and the Board of Scioto County Commissioners regarding Bridge Demolition Project for the Scioto County Engineering Department was approved.

The Addendum to Contract for Administrative Services for the fiscal year 2019 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) was approved. Later in the meeting regarding a question from the press, Bryan Davis said that this will help staff be efficient in other areas, as they are now working with one less clerk than before. He also said that the money comes out of the CHIP money, not the general fund.

The Board accepted Miscellaneous Reports.

Commissioners also approved payments of Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates & Moral Obligations in the amount of $45,348.97.

In the matter of accepting the Amended Certificate for the Budget Commission was approved.

The Resolution naming Larry Mullins as the Director Emergency Management Agency was adopted.

Finally questions on items on the Agenda:

The question of Landbanks was discussed and Commissioner Davis spoke about the fact that every week they have conversations with their partners with the city about properties that have problems that create costs that people don’t see. He said that they need to get the houses and property that cannot be remodeled and are beyond that, cleaned up. Also discussed was the fact that COVID has slowed this process down.

The commissioners ended the meeting wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July.

Larry Mullins, Director of Emergency Management Agency

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights