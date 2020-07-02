South Webster man arrested after a child pornography investigation

SOUTH WEBSTER — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced Thursday that his office received a call Monday, June 28, 2020, about a possible child pornography case; the case was generated from information received from the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children task force that is forwarded to the local department for a further investigation.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that a detective responded out of town to meet with other law enforcement officers to obtain the information on the case. During this investigation, it was determined that more than 100 images of suspected child pornography photos and videos had been uploaded onto a device created by one of the suspects.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that Thursday, July 2, 2020, detectives served a search warrant at 557 Jackson Street in South Webster. During this search warrant, several items were recovered to include computers and cell phones.

Arrested was Frank E. Andrews age 39 of South Webster, Andrews has been charged with 25 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor a felony of the fourth degree and 1 count of Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor a felony of the second degree. Andrews is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $145,000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday, July 6, 2020.

Captain Murphy stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and that more charges will be sent to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Frank-Andrews-1.jpg