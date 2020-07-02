One new case, no changes at SOCF

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one new positive COVID-19 case for Scioto County Thursday.

This brings the total to 37 for Scioto County.

Many new cases of the virus in the Tri-State have been connected to travel to Myrtle and Daytona Beaches and other COVID hotspots in the south, however, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Wednesday that the Island of Put-In-Bay, in Northern, Ohio, is now considered a hotspot.

Congregate gatherings at island bars have been identified as the source of the outbreak. Local health departments in that area, are conducting contact tracing and ODH advises people from other parts of the state and country not to travel to that area.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction also reported Thursday, no changes in the COVID-19 numbers for the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. SOCF still has four employees that have tested positive for the virus and 10 inmates remain in quarantine, while two other inmates are awaiting test results.

