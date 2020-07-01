Find the Stash Keep the Cash event July 3

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Orchard Haunted Attraction will be hosting an event in West Portsmouth Friday, July 3.

The event will begin on Chillicothe Street in the alley between Sixth and Seventh Street at 7 p.m. where there will be a hearse and fog machine where host, Sean McHenry, will be in case of any questions.

“I have hidden two codes around Portsmouth, one for $100 and one for $200,” said McHenry.

McHenry will go on Facebook Live on their page “The Orchard Haunted Attraction. West Portsmouth, Ohio” and read off the first riddle at 7 p.m. which leads to where the money is hidden. Riddles will be given out every 30 minutes until the first $100 is found, once the first $100 is found the winner will be announced and the second round will begin around a half-hour later for the cash prize of $200.

“We decided to do the game as an advertisement of The Haunted Attraction happening next fall,” said McHenry. “The owner, Roger Whitt, and I have been doing haunted houses for 30 years now and decided why not bring it to one of the scarier places in Portsmouth, Peach Orchard.”

McHenry said The Orchard Haunted Attraction will be unlike anything Portsmouth has seen before and will include animatronics but due to Covid-19, the grand opening will be pushed back to fall of 2021.

“The safety of the community is what is most important,” said McHenry. “We decided to back off this year completely but still wanted to get the word out and do something fun for the community.”

Face mask and social distancing are encouraged during Friday’s Find the Stash Keep the Cash event.

“I loved doing things like this when I was younger,” said McHenry. “This is something that could be fun for people of all ages.”

McHenry said there will definitely be a part two and plans to do another cash event potentially Labor Day weekend which may include more cash, more prizes, and hopes to get more businesses involved.

“This is something I feel Portsmouth needs, I just want everyone to have a fun and exciting evening,” said McHenry.