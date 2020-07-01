Extended closure for Portsmouth 8

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth 8 Cinema announced Monday that it would again be pushing back its’ reopening date to the public.

In a Facebook post announcing the decision, Portsmouth 8 informed the public their reopening would be pushed back until Friday, July 31 — a date that is still tentative.

The decision that Portsmouth 8 faces on when to reopen is largely based on what titles are available for showing.

“The wait just got a little longer, but the comeback will just be that much greater! See you soon,” the post reads, while also acknowledging the July 31 reopening date is subject to change based on available titles.

Previously, Portsmouth 8 had announced a tentative reopening date of July 15. The decision to push back their opening comes days after some states including Arizona announced they would be re-shutting down businesses such as bars, movie theaters, and gyms as a result of a higher number of coronavirus cases in their state.

Portsmouth 8 Cinema set a new tenative reopening date for July 31st earlier this week. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Portsmouth-Cinema.jpg Portsmouth 8 Cinema set a new tenative reopening date for July 31st earlier this week.

Cinema sets July 31 as reopen date

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

