Concert sets bar for new normal

PORTSMOUTH — Final Friday in Boneyfiddle went off without a hitch on June 26.

The regular concert series presented its first “live” outdoor concert of the season at Three Bridges Outdoor Concert venue.

The event, which takes place on a large lawn located at 132 Second Street, was enjoyed by approximately 200 people. Event organizers striped the lawn with white lines spaced 10 feet apart. Each line was spaced by six feet to accommodate parties of up to six people.

Audience members were instructed to place their chairs directly on the line that best accommodated the number of people in their party. Protective masks were highly recommended but not mandatory.

“We provided sterile protective visors for those who preferred them,” said Robert Black, president of the nonprofit that funds the event. “We gave away 160 visors, which were free to use and keep.”

The concert featured performances by Traci Ann Ferguson, Ronnie C. Pierce and Fallout, Nathan Marshall and Todd Martin and his band Mothman. The next concert is scheduled for July 31st. These concerts are presented “free” to the public and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit Final Friday in Boneyfiddle on Facebook or The BoneyfiddleProject.org for updates and concert information.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_DSCN4165.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_20200626_202912_HDR-1-.jpg