One new case confirmed in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments report one new positive COVID-19 case for Scioto County Wednesday.

This brings the total to 36 for the county.

The health departments also reported that another person who had previously tested positive or had been in quarantine has recovered. This brings the total to 22 of persons who have recovered.

There have been six hospitalizations associated with the virus and to EMA’s knowledge, there is one person currently hospitalized undergoing treatment.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported that as of Tuesday (6/30/20) there were still four employees of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. SOCF has 10 inmates in quarantine and two inmates awaiting test results.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at SOCF.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_COvid.jpg