Commissioners honor Kim Carver EMA Director

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners held their last June Thursday meeting and began by approving the minutes of June 25, 2020.

They also approved the appropriation of funds.

The Commissioner also adopted a Resolution in the matter of congratulating Kim Carver on her retirement from Scioto County Emergency Management Agency. The Commissioners posted on their Facebook page: Today, we thanked Scioto County EMA Director Kim Carver for 33 years of service to the citizens of Scioto County. Kim is retiring after helping lead us through some of the most difficult disasters in our county’s history. She’ll be greatly missed, but we know she will still be around volunteering at the EOC. She definitely lives the Servant Leader label. Congratulations Kim!!!

The Commissioners adopted in the matter of resolution to employ legal counsel in accordance with ORC 305.14 regarding Scioto County Board Developmental Disabilities.

Item 5 — In the matter of support letter for Scioto County Scenic Heritage Trail regarding the creation of the Ohio and Erie Canal southern descent Heritage Trail for canal logs 4o and 50 was approved.

Items six and seven were approved with the appropriation of the transfer of funds and also accepting miscellaneous reports.

Item 8 was in the matter of notification from the Ohio Public Defender regarding Indigent Defense Reimbursement was accepted and later, the press asked if this had been an effect of COVID and the Commissioners stated that it was not at this time.

For Items 9 & 10 in the matter of resolutions establishing a fund for the 2020 Scioto County Township Highway improvement regarding the Scioto County Engineer Department and establishing a fund for the 2020 Scioto County Joint Project regarding the Scioto County Engineering Department, were approved.

The Commissioners also approved the payment of regular scheduled various funds, moral obligations, the Then and Now accounts totaling $132,002.71.

Item 12 was the approving of the water pollution control loan fund agreement receptor project regarding the Sanitary Engineering Department was approved. Commissioner Davis said later in the meeting that is was the line that runs from the wastewater plant that they purchased for a dollar and goes to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. He also said that the commissioners knew they were going to have to replace that line with what is called the Scioto County Interceptor Project.

The Commissioners then invited Kim Carver up and they gave her the resolution and photos were taken.

There were two public hearings one in the Commissioners meeting and one on the road following.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

