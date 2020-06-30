Three Greenup Co. cities vote yes for alcohol sales

GREENUP — 87 years after the end of prohibition in the United States, three Greenup County cities and one precinct have voted to pass measures allowing the sale of alcohol within their city limits.
During the Tuesday, June 23 primary election, voters from the cities of South Shore, Greenup, and Raceland, as well as the Hunnewell precinct voted to approve the sale of alcohol, each by a narrow margin. The Hunnewell Precinct is the area of Greenup County where River Bend Golf Club is located as RBGC will also be approved by the state to begin alcohol sales.
Chairman for the Greenup County committee for Economic Development Jeremy Bates announced the unofficial results on Monday via his Facebook page before the county clerk’s office officially released the results Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s kind of unbelievable really. To know something has been a certain way for 75 years and a small group of people did and made helped make the change through the American political process,” Bates said on Tuesday. “In current times, I hope it inspires young people to get involved with politics because we’ve proven if your willing to work, change is possible.
Bates also acknowledged the opportunities the vote presents for Greenup County as business interest arises somewhere down the line.
“Immediately not much, but what it does do is put us as an option for business,” Bates said. “There is not going to be a chain restaurant open here tomorrow, but at least now it’s possible. I do not know if a nice chain restaurant will ever open in Greenup, but without this, I can tell you for certain there would have never been a big chain restaurant in Greenup. This is only the first step in a long road for the economic development of Greenup County, but we’re walking in the right direction.”
After waiting a week to allow all mailed-in absentee ballots to arrive at the Greenup County clerk’s office, Greenup County clerk Pat Heineman posted the election results for the wet-dry vote in these four communities, as well as the entire ballot results for Greenup County.
Greenup County Primary Election results:
Greenup question
Yes – 166
No – 106
Raceland question
Yes – 345
No – 294
South Shore question
Yes – 94
No – 75
Hunnewell question
Yes – 128
No – 120
President of the United States – Republican
Donald J. Trump – 3,518
Other – 289
US Senator – Republican
Mitch McConnell – 3,185
C. Wesley Morgan – 151
Total votes – 3, 667
US Representative, 4th Congressional District – Republican
Thomas Massie – 3,175
Todd V. McMurtry – 557
President of the United States – Democratic
Joseph R. Biden – 2,603
Uncommitted – 835
Total votes – 4,164
US Senator – Democratic
Amy McGrath – 2,542
Charles Booker – 1,007
Total Votes – 4,130
US Representative, 4th Congressional District – Democratic
Alexandra Owensby – 2,396
Shannon Fabert – 1,315
Justice of the Supreme Court
Robert B. Conley – 6,669
Sam Wright – 880
Chris Harris – 711
Total Votes – 8,260
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved