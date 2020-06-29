Portsmouth’s “First Lady”

PORTSMOUTH- The city of Portsmouth has its first female police chief.

On Monday, Interim Police Chief Debby Brewer was officially sworn in at the Portsmouth Welcome Center in front of city leaders, friends and family. Brewer, who has been with the department for several years, took the oath Monday and now will go down in the history books as the first female Chief of Portsmouth.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the first female chief of Portsmouth,” Brewer said to the crowded room.

Brewer has been with the Portsmouth Police Department since January 1993. Brewer has more than 27 years of service to the citizens of Portsmouth and is a graduate of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association as a Certified Law Enforcement Executive.

“I have worked here for a long time and when I first started, I did want to be a chief, things kind of changed, but I figured out I could do this.”

Brewer was recently in the spotlight for her handling of local protests in the Scioto County community. Brewer spoke to peaceful protesters at the police department, spreading the message of peace and justice and was asked by protesters to take a knee. Without hesitation, the department knelt in solidarity and to remember those who have been lost due to police brutality. During a speech to protesters, Brewer shared that she has heard the phrase “there are bad apples everywhere,” but Brewer assured the community that if she found out about a “bad apple,” they would not be working for the department.

“I hope we will continue to go in the right direction and things will look better in the city of Portsmouth,” Brewer said.

Along with Brewer being promoted to Chief of Police, Michael Hamilton was promoted to Captain, Nathan Williams was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant, Timothy Stewart was promoted to Sergeant and Kyle Porter was sworn in as a new patrol officer.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_IMG_8307-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_IMG_8310-1.jpg

Brewer officially named Portsmouth’s first female Chief of Police

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved