Safety on the 4th

The celebration of the Fourth of July could be just what people need to begin to heal from all that has happened during the past few months.

On Memorial Day, people were still not sure what to do, but now that the fourth is upon us and we have had many restrictions lifted, it appears to be the first real holiday celebration for quite some time. All the fun you can have in the summer does come with some safety issues, however, if you follow safety instructions, you and your family can really enjoy this year’s Fourth of July.

Thanks to help found on Earthnetworks and American Lifestyle Magazine, the following can help you protect your family with fireworks, heat, picnics and water fun.

Fireworks – Each state sets its own laws on fireworks. While most states outlaw fireworks, others have rules that allow homeowners to set them off. If you set off fireworks at home, follow these safety steps:

1. Never give fireworks to small children.

2. Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials.

3. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

4. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

5. Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

6. Light only one firework at a time and never try to re-light a “dud.”

7. Ensure that spectators remain a safe distance from the fireworks being lit.

8. Dispose of all firework materials by soaking them in water before putting them in the trash.

9. Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

*Be sure to check your city and state firework laws beforehand.

Heat Safety

The Fourth of July is prime time for heat-related illnesses since most people are busy outdoors. Follow these extreme heat safety tips to keep the people you care about safe.

1. Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

2. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

3. Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water to drink.

4. Avoid extreme temperature changes.

5. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays and make you feel hotter.

6. Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, movie theaters or malls.

7. Limit exposure to direct sunlight, and apply proper sunscreen.

Picnic Safety

Who does not love a good, old-fashioned picnic on the Fourth of July?

1. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

2.Wash your hands before preparing food.

3. If you cook on a grill, always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

4. Never grill indoors.

5. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch on fire.

6. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Beach/Pool/Boating

1. Make sure to have enough water to hydrate you throughout the day.

2. Limit exposure to direct sunlight, and apply proper sunscreen.

3. Make sure that young children have properly fitting life jackets. (especially on boats).

4. Keep a close eye on young children.

5. Do not dive headfirst into water.

6. Always swim with a buddy.

7. Do not go in the water after consuming alcohol.

Great ways to have fun are out there for the fourth

of July, hopefully, people can make the most of it and enjoy time with family and friends. Happy Fourth of July!

