Portsmouth PD issues fireworks warning ahead of holiday

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department issued a statement on Friday via Facebook reminding Ohio citizens of the Ohio Revised Code which bans its unauthorized residents from “letting off” fireworks at any time.

The post was made in response to some complaints PPD received just a week before the 4th of July holiday.

Via the post, “We have had several complaints about people setting off fireworks in the city. Below is the ORC section that addresses fireworks:

3743.65—subsection B—unless you are a licensed exhibitor of fireworks authorized to conduct a fireworks exhibition pursuant to sections 3743.50 to 3743.55 of the revised code, no person shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks in this state. Which is a misdemeanor one.”

PPD went on to reference two city ordinances, 509.09 or disturbing the peace which is a minor misdemeanor, and 549.09 or throwing or shooting missiles which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor crime.

According to the 2019 Fireworks Annual Report, a study from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Fireworks-Related Deaths, Emergency Department-Treated Injuries, and Enforcement Activities During 2019, fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries in U.S. hospital emergency departments during the calendar year 2019.

The report additionally said that the CPSC staff received reports of 12 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths during 2019. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated fireworks-related injuries.

Since 2004, CPSC estimates that at least 7,000 emergency department-treated injuries occur each year with the highest number being an estimated 12,900 in 2017.

“Be respectful of your neighbors and just don’t do it,” PPD concluded their post by saying.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

