22 indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Monday that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 26 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Casandra L. Bucci, 26, Huntington, West Virginia, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Willie J. Moten, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Donald Coleman Davis, 24, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Lorenzo Marcel Webb, 30, Huntington, West Virginia, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Adrienne Latoya Jordan, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Sashia M. Johnson, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Donna S. Lawwill, 56, Portsmouth, Ohio, robbery and theft

Terra Ann Rose, 46, Lucasville, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Nathan w. Vaughters, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan Keith Norman, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Jeffrey r. Apel, jr., 36, Wheelersburg, Ohio, domestic violence intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Herbert Aaron Markwell, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Dena Newman, 40, west Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Todd J. Collignon, 41, west Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

David A. Speas, 51, west Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Richard l. Norman, 51, Lucasville, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and ovi

Albert D. Smith, 50, Wheelersburg, Ohio, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A.N. Johnson, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Shaina I. Stephenson, 29, Minford, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph T. Conley, 31, Wheelersburg, Ohio, tampering with evidence and possession of heroin.

Toby Lee Hall, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronald Wayne Davis, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, theft, telecommunications fraud and forgery.