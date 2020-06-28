Crash severely damages two Portsmouth homes

PORTSMOUTH — An AEP-style truck collided and caused severe structural damage to two homes in Portsmouth Saturday.

The truck struck the homes, along with several other vehicles along the side of the road, along 12th Street, or U.S. Highway 52 West, located between Osborne’s Cleaners and Dean Knittel & Sons Auto Repair. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. before authorities removed the truck from the second home around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses on hand for the accident stated the driver of the truck with West Virginia plates first collided with a truck parked alongside U.S. 52 before losing complete control and venturing off the road and into the two houses.

After blowing through the front right corner of the first home, the truck then collided with the porch area of the second where it would remain until towing services were able to remove it.

No injuries were suffered to the residents of the two homes despite each home’s residents being home at the time of the accident. According to witnesses, the driver did sustain injuries that required medical attention and was promptly removed from the scene. One dog and one cat were killed during the accident and one dog remains missing.

Authorities did not immediately state the cause of the accident at the scene.

Two homes in the 12th Street area of Portsmouth were severely damaged after an AEP-style truck crashed into them. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_C36F93B3-2EEB-4C5C-9D6A-0C4E1D5AC745_ne2020627202042931.jpeg Two homes in the 12th Street area of Portsmouth were severely damaged after an AEP-style truck crashed into them. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

