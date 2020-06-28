Pet of the Week: Little Man

Little Man was adopted by the Potter family in December of 2017 after originally being a foster through Sierra’s Haven. After taking him home the family knew after just a few days that he fit right into the family and wasn’t going anywhere. At the time of his adoption, his age was estimated to be around 10-years-old, but according to the Potter family his age doesn’t stop the spunky boy from doing anything and neither does his missing eye which was removed due to unknown reasons sometime before he arrived at the shelter. Little Man is a cuddle bug, a piggy with his food, and the absolute center of attention always. He has formed a special bond with the family’s other chihuahuas and is a mommy’s boy. He loves belly rubs, naps and snacks. While they aren’t sure what the first decade of his life was like before them, as he was found roaming the streets when taken into the shelter, Little Man is now living a spoiled life with the Potter family where he will live out the rest of his retirement.

