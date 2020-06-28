Scioto County: Weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE- The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 23 resurfacing – U.S. 23 is reduced to one lane in each direction between state Route 348 and the Pike County

U.S. 52 resurfacing – U.S. 52 between state Route 522 to the Greenup Dam will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

NEW – State Route 823 maintenance – state Route 823 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily for routine maintenance from July 1 to July 2. Temporary lane closures will be utilized as needed at various locations for sweeping, litter control, pavement sealing, and ditch cleaning. This work will also include a partial exit ramp closure at Lucasville-Minford Road.

State Route 73 culvert replacement – state Route 73 between Washington Avenue and Galena Pike will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout construction. Galena Pike will be closed just south of Briggs Road for 60 days as part of this construction starting March 23. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 73 bridge replacement over Dry Run – state Route 73 will be reduced to one lane between Dry Run Road and Laurel Fork Road. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Additionally, Dry Run Road will be closed for 120 days at the intersection with State Route 73, and traffic will be detoured via Johnson Street and Euclid Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 double bridge replacement – state Route 73 between Arion Road and Big Spruce Little Bear Road Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 140 safety improvements – state Route 140 between Lang-Slocum Road and Dixon Mill Road will be reduced to one lane daily as needed. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

Week of June 29