ESC offers online development for teachers

The Curriculum Department at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (SCESC) has not forgotten teachers during this time of the pandemic and have several ways available for teachers to get the instruction they may need for certificates during the summer.

Teachers have many Professional Developments available just by logging in to https://sites.google.com/scoesc.org/onlinepd/home Here, they will find even more detail for each of the listed classes that will be mentioned in this article.

On their site, it states: The Curriculum Department at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center places the development of high-quality classroom instruction and assessment at the heart of our mission. Through continual research and professional development opportunities, we strive to assist teachers, administrators, and instructional leaders to acquire and implement processes and strategies that will improve student achievement. Our goal is to provide on-going support to districts and to be thought of as members of their local educational teams. We are committed to seeing a high-quality education provided to all students within our service area.

The following is a list of their professional development containing narrated presentations and forms for which you can complete to retrieve your certificates. Upon the completion of a module, you will simply provide your information in the corresponding form and your certificate of completion will be emailed to you:

“A I Read It, But I Don’t Get It – Instructor: Tammy Hambrick

This module is based on the book I Read It. Still, I Don’t Get It by Cris Tovani and provides practical, engaging ideas for how teachers in any subject area can help students develop the reading comprehension skills necessary to tackle complex, challenging texts. The goals of the module are to provide reading strategies and processes that will help teachers improve the skills of struggling readers and to introduce at least one or two strategies that teachers can immediately incorporate into their classroom instruction.

How The Brain Learns Math – Instructor: Kara Copeland

How the Brain Learns Mathematics is an hourlong module that discusses the cognitive mechanisms for learning mathematics, the environmental and developmental factors that contribute to mathematics, and ways to instruct mathematics

Maxwell Laws of Leadership – Instructors: Kara Copeland and Tammy Hambrick

Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership Module – In this module, the 21 Irrefutable laws by John Maxwell are covered. The law of sacrifice, the law of empowerment, and the law of solid ground will be three laws specifically covered to help you become a more powerful and effective leader. The research within this module is based on John Maxwell’s 40 years of leadership experience and observations of leaders in various fields.

Trauma Informed Care – Instructor: JD Emnett

This module will help you gain an understanding of trauma and its affects on children. It will also introduce you to the Adverse Childhood Experience survey and statistics concerning A.C.E. scores. Finally, this module will give you some strategies to push back on the effects of trauma in your classroom and/or school.

OLAC Gifted Education Professional Development

This professional development course, which can be completed in 60 clock hours, prepares general education teachers to work with students who are identified gifted and other advanced learners. It addresses the purposes and objectives specified in Ohio Administrative Code 3301-51-15, the Operating Standards for Identifying and Serving Students Who are Gifted.

Focus 3 Leadership – Instructor: JD Emnett

This module is a one hour webinar that Tim Kight offered March 18, 2020. It is a wonderful overview of how E + R = O works. If you are wondering what Focus 3 and E + R = O is all about, this webinar will provide you with a solid understanding. If you have been around Focus 3 for a while, this webinar will help solidify your knowledge of their systems.

GSuite in the Classroom – Instructor: Evan Mercer

The objective of this course is to help you as an educator advance your understanding and skills within the GSuite and help you motivate your students to learn in new ways. Google has provided K12 a free suite to streamline your classroom and enhance the learning environment in ways previously impossible. Prepared for you are presentations, resources and modules to take your abilities to the next level. Google offers a teacher Center that will help you develop far beyond this course content and learn new features as they are released in the future.

Also available, there is a Core Curriculum Development Series. This is a three-part series of modules designed to take a teacher through all the components of developing a focused and effective curriculum. The Written Curriculum Instructor: Tammy Hambrick, The Taught Curriculum Instructor: Kara Copeland, The Tested Curriculum Instructor: JD Emnett

Adding to that on the Curriculum homepage is the following:

Online Remote Instruction Resources http://www.scoesc.k12.oh.us/Curriculum_home.aspx there is a set up of instructional resources available online by subject. The SCESC has stated here that in light of the COVID-19 closures, we understand many of our teachers and parents will be seeking online educational resources. We have compiled a list of online instruction resource links and categorized them by ELA, Math, Science, Social Studies and Specials. In addition, there is a section of general online instruction tools to help set up and provide remote education, as well as sites providing free teacher professional development. Watch for more workshops and professional development opportunities on the South Central Ohio ESC Curriculum Department webpage.

Our local SCESC is looking out for our teachers to assist them in things they may need in adding to their educational needs when things are different from any other time. The teachers in our community and around have done so much by changing the way they teach and all that means, it is important to not forget their needs.

By Kimberly Jenkins (Information from the South Central Educational Service Center)

