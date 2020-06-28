ESC awards scholarship to two students

Two local students – TJ Hoggard and Jacob Alley — received scholarships from the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, in New Boston.

The ESC Scholarship Fund was created nearly five years ago as an added benefit to ESC staff to help their children pay for college. Employees of the ESC can make voluntary, tax-deductible contributions directly from their paycheck into an endowment fund at The Scioto Foundation. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen each year by the Scioto Foundation’s Scholarship Committee.

Alley is a 2019 graduate of Minford High School, now in his sophomore year at Shawnee State University where he is pursuing a degree in Adolescent to Young Adult Education in Social Studies with a minor in Political Science. He is the son of South Central Ohio ESC employee Amy Alley.

“I feel honored and blessed to be chosen as one of your winners and am appreciative of the opportunity that these funds provide to help me further my college education at Shawnee State University,” he said in his thank you letter to the ESC.

Hoggard is a 2017 graduate of Portsmouth West High School, now in his senior year at Shawnee State University pursuing degrees in Plastics Engineering, CADD, and Electromechanical Engineering. He is the son of South Central Ohio ESC employees Tom and Annette Hoggard.

“It will go a long way in helping me obtain my degrees in plastics engineering, CADD, and environmental engineering,” he said in his thank you letter to the ESC.

ESC employees who would like to support the fund can have their donation automatically deducted from their check each pay period. Andy Riehl, ESC treasurer, said the real mission of the scholarship program is to offer as much as it can to ESC employees. If six students apply, he said, they would love to be able to offer a scholarship to all six of them. But as the number of applicants grows, so too does the need for employee contributions.

“We now have about 225 full-time employees that work for us, and if everybody contributed $1 per pay that would be almost $6,000 a year in contributions. That would be huge,” Riehl said.

