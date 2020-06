Ingredients:

10oz bag of Peanut Butter morsels

1 container of Chocolate frosting

Microwave morsels on high for about 1 1/2 minute, stopping every 30 seconds to stir. Once in a paste form then add Chocolate frosting. Microwave for 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds until creamy.

Pour in a 9”x9” pan and let cool. Serve.