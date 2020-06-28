DIY Llama Paper Plate Craft

No llama drama here—just a galloping good time! Make one or a family of llamas with this easy paper plate craft for kids.
Supplies:
Crayola Scissors
Crayola No-Run School Glue
Crayola Paint Brush
Crayola Take Note Permanent Markers
Paper Plate
Crayola No. 2 Pencil
Crayola Washable Paint
Crayola Bright Pop! Cardstock
Crayola Glitter Glue
Crayola
Steps:
1 Cut paper plate in half.
2 On one half, outline head, legs, and tail in pencil. Cut out.
3Glue head, legs, and tail to back of other paper plate half, rounded side down.
4Paint llama in your favorite color. Dry 1–2 hours.
5Cut piece of cardstock into a half circle. Glue to llama body.
6Add accents with markers and glitter glue. Dry all glue steps for 2 hours.
7 Create one or a family of llamas for play or display!