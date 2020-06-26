Local Student receives award from Adobe

NEW BOSTON – Wheelersburg graduate Gabrielle Deacon has been selected as one of only 10 students in the entire world to receive a scholarship from Adobe Software.

“I’m excited to fully focus on myself creatively, rather than have this financial instability in the back of my head. It’s a really great opportunity and I’m super excited,” Deacon said.

From the makers of popular design software such as Photoshop and Illustrator, the 2020 Adobe Creativity Scholarship program recognizes the next generation of creators and propels the future careers of those who create. The scholarships provide college or university education tuition to young people who are pursuing study in a creative field and using creativity as a force for positive social impact. Ten students from seven countries around the world will each receive up to $100,000 in college funding over four years. They will also offer professional development opportunities that may include conferences, film festivals, and meetings with Adobe staff.

Deacon has always been a talented artist but she only learned how to use to Photoshop to create digital art last year.

“I had already developed my own style with traditional media, and going into Photoshop it’s a lot different because you have an unlimited amount of media and brushes to choose from. I think my style digitally is different from my traditional style just because I’m so used to traditional media and how it works and how it moves. There are unlimited possibilities with digital work,” she said.

Deacon submitted three pieces in her portfolio focused on social issues such as the opioid epidemic and human trafficking. In her letter of acceptance, Adobe said, “The selection committee was particularly impressed with [her] academic achievement, strong creative portfolio and commitment to social impact, and we are excited to assist [Deacon] with tuition and fees.”

Deacon’s mother, April Deacon, is an art teacher at Portsmouth. She thanked Kelly Emmons – Gabrielle’s art teacher at Wheelersburg, Sharee Price – ESC gifted services coordinator who has mentored Gabrielle throughout her high school career and worked with her to help her earn her Honors Art Diploma, and Bastien Lecouffe Deharme – a professional illustrator who allowed Gabrielle to job shadow him and taught her how to use Photoshop.

Gabrielle said she would like to use her art education to work as an illustrator and also a teacher, like her mom.

“As much as I like the introversion of being an artist and working by myself, I do like to be with people and connect with people and I like to teach people and help them find their creative voices,” she said.

One of only 10 students in the world to receive award in 2020

Staff Report

